PM Imran Khan says PTI government ensured free and fair by-elections

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government ensured free, fair and impartial by-elections without any interference.



PM Imran was chairing consultative meeting of PTI leaders here on Monday.

"For the first time, completely transparent by-elections were held without any interference," Khan said and added that equal opportunities were present for all the political parties in by-polls.

The federal or provincial government did not interfere at any level during the by-elections.