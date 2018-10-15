PM Imran Khan says PTI government ensured free and fair by-elections

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government ensured free, fair and impartial by-elections without any interference.
PM Imran was chairing consultative meeting of PTI leaders here on Monday.
"For the first time, completely transparent by-elections were held without any interference," Khan said and added that equal opportunities were present for all the political parties in by-polls.
The federal or provincial government did not interfere at any level during the by-elections.
ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government ensured free, fair and impartial by-elections without any interference.
PM Imran was chairing consultative meeting of PTI leaders here on Monday.
"For the first time, completely transparent by-elections were held without any interference," Khan said and added that equal opportunities were present for all the political parties in by-polls.
The federal or provincial government did not interfere at any level during the by-elections.
Comments