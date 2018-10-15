Everybody should know Pakistan is such a beautiful country - German envoy

ISLAMABAD: Germany’s ambassador to Islamabad Martin Kobler met with Information and Broadcasting Minister Fawad Chaudhry and discussed ways to improve Pakistan’s image abroad.

The German envoy, who is widely followed by Pakistanis on Twitter, took to the popular micro-blogging website on Monday to share the details of his meeting with Fawad Chaudhry.

He said that two had exchanged interesting ideas how to cooperate with film industry and training of Pakistani filmmakers.

“Great discussion with @fawadchaudhry how to improve the image of #pakistan abroad. Exchanged interesting ideas how to cooperate with film industry and training of filmmakers. Pak is such a beautiful country with hospitable people! Everybody should know,” Kobler tweeted.

The information minister also responded to the diplomat’s tweet, saying it was a pleasure to meet him.



