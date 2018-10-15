Mon October 15, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Must Read
LIVE Updates: By-election results 2018

LIVE Updates: By-election results 2018
NA 131 - By-election results 2018 - Saad Rafique wins against Humayun Akhtar

NA 131 - By-election results 2018 - Saad Rafique wins against Humayun Akhtar
NA 60 - By election results 2018 - PTI's Rashid Shafique wins against Sajjad Khan

NA 60 - By election results 2018 - PTI's Rashid Shafique wins against Sajjad Khan
Pakistan minister wonders why Paypal is ignoring such a big market

Pakistan minister wonders why Paypal is ignoring such a big market
After a short break…: Hamid Mir to host Capital Talk at Geo News again

After a short break…: Hamid Mir to host Capital Talk at Geo News again
#MeToo in India: 14 powerful men accused of sexual misconduct

#MeToo in India: 14 powerful men accused of sexual misconduct
Tehmina Durrani disgruntled with Shehbaz Sharif's jail conditions

Tehmina Durrani disgruntled with Shehbaz Sharif's jail conditions

PTI suffers big electoral upset

PTI suffers big electoral upset
By-election 2018: Unofficial results of all 11 National Assembly seats

By-election 2018: Unofficial results of all 11 National Assembly seats
By-election 2018: Unofficial results of all 11 NA, 24 PA seats

By-election 2018: Unofficial results of all 11 NA, 24 PA seats

Pakistan

Web Desk
October 15, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Everybody should know Pakistan is such a beautiful country - German envoy

ISLAMABAD: Germany’s ambassador to Islamabad Martin Kobler met with Information and Broadcasting Minister Fawad Chaudhry and discussed ways to improve Pakistan’s image abroad.

The German envoy, who is widely followed by Pakistanis on Twitter, took to the popular micro-blogging website on Monday to share the details of his meeting with Fawad Chaudhry.

He said that two had exchanged interesting ideas how to cooperate with film industry and training of Pakistani filmmakers.

“Great discussion with @fawadchaudhry how to improve the image of #pakistan abroad. Exchanged interesting ideas how to cooperate with film industry and training of filmmakers. Pak is such a beautiful country with hospitable people! Everybody should know,” Kobler tweeted.

The information minister also responded to the diplomat’s tweet, saying it was a pleasure to meet him. 


Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

More From Pakistan

NA Speaker names 30-member committee to investigate alleged vote fraud

NA Speaker names 30-member committee to investigate alleged vote fraud
KP presents supplementary budget of Rs.23.17 billion

KP presents supplementary budget of Rs.23.17 billion
PM Imran Khan says PTI government ensured free and fair by-elections

PM Imran Khan says PTI government ensured free and fair by-elections
ICAP drafts recommendations to govt for improving power sector situation

ICAP drafts recommendations to govt for improving power sector situation
Load More load more

Spotlight

Katrina Kaif to essay the role of a Pakistani in upcoming film

Katrina Kaif to essay the role of a Pakistani in upcoming film
Meet the Pakistani-American chef who is bravely looking death in the eye

Meet the Pakistani-American chef who is bravely looking death in the eye
Chef Jamie Oliver slams TV bosses over junk food ads

Chef Jamie Oliver slams TV bosses over junk food ads
Saif Ali claims to have also gotten harassed, but not sexually

Saif Ali claims to have also gotten harassed, but not sexually

Photos & Videos

Shoaib Malik discards rumors about birth of baby boy

Shoaib Malik discards rumors about birth of baby boy

Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson part ways

Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson part ways

Thais dominate in first Pakistan golf tour for decade

Thais dominate in first Pakistan golf tour for decade
Farhad Samji to direct Housefull 4 after Sajid Khan steps down

Farhad Samji to direct Housefull 4 after Sajid Khan steps down