Sindh cabinet gets four more ministers

KARACHI: Sindh Governor Imran Ismail has administered oaths to four more ministers inducted in the provincial cabinet at a simple ceremony on Monday.
The newly added ministers to the Sindh Cabinet include Abdul Bari Pitafi, Owais Qadir Shah, Ghulam Murtaza Baloch and Taimoor Talpur, said a statement.
Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah, provincial ministers of Sindh, members of Sindh Assembly and other dignitaries attended the oath taking ceremony.
