PM Imran Khan to visit China in first week of November

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan will make a three-day official trip to China in the first week of November.

The prime minister is scheduled to meet Chinese president and high-level officials.

According to Geo, PM Khan is also expected to hold talks on economic and defence cooperation as well as China-Pakistan Economic Corridor projects.

During his three visit which begins on November 3, the premier will also attend the Chinese International Import Expo 2018 in Shanghai.

This is PM Imran’s third visit to a foreign country after assuming office. He went on an official visit to Saudi Arabia and from there to the United Arab Emirates in September.

Early this month, Chinese Ambassador to Pakistan Yao Jing told Reuters that the country was open to the changes proposed by the new, Prime minister Imran Khan-led Pakistani government and "will definitely follow their agenda” to work out a roadmap for BRI projects based on “mutual consultation”.