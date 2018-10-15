Mansha Bomb surrenders before Supreme Court

ISLAMABAD: Mansha Bomb, wanted for occupying the land of overseas Pakistanis, has surrendered before the Supreme Court.



The Supreme Court, last week, had also issued orders to present Mansha Bomb and his sons, in a case in which Mansha Bomb was nominated for occupying the land of overseas Pakistanis.



Talking to media, Mansha Bomb dismissed land grabbing charging, saying "I own the land inherited from my father."

He said he was being victimised and all the cases against him were politically motivated.

Mansha said, "My son contested local bodies elections on PTI ticket, since, I have been implicated in fake cases."

The Bomb said, "I want to meet the Chief Justice and will wait in the apex court premises till the top judge meets me."

An anti-terrorism had also ordered the National Database and Registration Authority (Nadra) to block the CNICs of land mafia chief Mansha and his four sons and also reissued non-bailable warrants for them.

On October 4, ATC–IV Judge Abdul Qayyum Khan, who was hearing the case pertaining to the attack on a Lahore Development Authority (LDA) team, had issued orders to present them before the court by issuing arrest warrants for the accused.

The FIR includes charges of attempted murder and the ATA (Anti-Terrorism Act) sections.

