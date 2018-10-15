Mon October 15, 2018
LIVE Updates: By-election results 2018

LIVE Updates: By-election results 2018
NA 131 - By-election results 2018 - Saad Rafique wins against Humayun Akhtar

NA 131 - By-election results 2018 - Saad Rafique wins against Humayun Akhtar
NA 60 - By election results 2018 - PTI's Rashid Shafique wins against Sajjad Khan

NA 60 - By election results 2018 - PTI's Rashid Shafique wins against Sajjad Khan
Pakistan minister wonders why Paypal is ignoring such a big market

Pakistan minister wonders why Paypal is ignoring such a big market
After a short break…: Hamid Mir to host Capital Talk at Geo News again

After a short break…: Hamid Mir to host Capital Talk at Geo News again
#MeToo in India: 14 powerful men accused of sexual misconduct

#MeToo in India: 14 powerful men accused of sexual misconduct
Tehmina Durrani disgruntled with Shehbaz Sharif's jail conditions

Tehmina Durrani disgruntled with Shehbaz Sharif's jail conditions

NA 124 - By election results 2018 - Ghulam Mohiuddin Dewan vs Shahid Khaqan Abbasi

NA 124 - By election results 2018 - Ghulam Mohiuddin Dewan vs Shahid Khaqan Abbasi
White-collar crime

White-collar crime
By-election 2018: Unofficial results of all 11 National Assembly seats

By-election 2018: Unofficial results of all 11 National Assembly seats

Pakistan

APP
October 15, 2018

Pakistan pursuing peaceful use of nuclear energy: President Alvi

ISLAMABAD: President Dr Arif Alvi Monday said Pakistan was pursuing the peaceful use of nuclear energy and wanted to further strengthen partnership with International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) to ensure non-proliferation in the region.

Addressing an international conference on “Global non-proliferation regime: Challenges and response” organized by the Islamabad Strategic Studies Institute here at a local hotel, the President said Pakistan was not part of any arms race in the region and its weapons programme was strictly for its defence.

President Alvi said peaceful neighbourhood was linked with non-proliferation and added that increasing reliance on nuclear arms was not an encouraging scenario.

He said the government of Pakistan considered socio-economic development as its priority, which could be only possible when peace in the region was ensured.

He said that Pakistan fully supported the international nuclear non-proliferation regime and believed that the threat to global peace could only be addressed through mutual cooperation.

He said Pakistan’s nuclear power program fully adhered to the rules and regulations of the IAEA.

He mentioned that United Nations could play an important role in this regard, however stressed the need for adopting a balanced attitude towards the nuclear states.

He said double standards and exceptionalism could undermine the credibility of global non-proliferation regime.

Dr Alvi said a binding global framework to ensure peace and security in the region could prove helpful in nuclear non-proliferation.

He said the lingering Kashmir dispute was the main reason for instability in South Asia and emphasized that Pakistan and India needed to adhere to the framework of peace and stability.

Minister for Human Rights Dr Shireen Mazari said Pakistan had been confronting discrimination at international level in the domain of nuclear regimen.

She mentioned that discriminatory instrument in Nuclear Suppliers Group (NSG) and policy regarding the new entrant states was a challenge.

She expressed the confidence that the Conference would help the participants understand the point of view of different countries about nuclear non-proliferation.

CPEC loans not responsible for Pakistan's economic crisis: China

CPEC loans not responsible for Pakistan’s economic crisis: China
Pakistan welcomes joint Saudi-Turkish efforts to probe Jamal Khashoggi disappearance

Pakistan welcomes joint Saudi-Turkish efforts to probe Jamal Khashoggi disappearance
Minister announces new nursing university worth Rs10bn

Minister announces new nursing university worth Rs10bn
Pakistan stocks fall 2.79 pct after appeal for IMF bailout

Pakistan stocks fall 2.79 pct after appeal for IMF bailout
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle expecting a baby: official

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle expecting a baby: official
Kangana Ranaut lashes at Karan Johar for keeping silent on #MeToo movement

Kangana Ranaut lashes at Karan Johar for keeping silent on #MeToo movement

Mallika Dua stands by #MeToo movement after father accused of sexual harassment

Mallika Dua stands by #MeToo movement after father accused of sexual harassment

11 female filmmakers sign note urging Bollywood not to work with sexual harassers

11 female filmmakers sign note urging Bollywood not to work with sexual harassers

Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson part ways

Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson part ways

Selena Gomez hospitalized once again following an 'emotional breakdown'

Selena Gomez hospitalized once again following an 'emotional breakdown'
Marie Antoinette´s jewellery on display in Dubai before auction

Marie Antoinette´s jewellery on display in Dubai before auction
Thais dominate in first Pakistan golf tour for decade

Thais dominate in first Pakistan golf tour for decade