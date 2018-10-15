Pakistan welcomes joint Saudi-Turkish efforts to probe Jamal Khashoggi disappearance

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Monday welcomed efforts of Saudi Arabia and Turkey to jointly investigate the disappearance of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi and expressed the hope that the two brotherly countries will be able to address the matter.



The Foreign Office spokesman responding to a query about Pakistan's stance on the issue said "we understand that the investigation was ongoing and it would therefore be appropriate to await the outcome.”

He said Pakistan has close and fraternal relationship with both Turkey and Saudi Arabia.

Earlier King Salman of Saudi Arabia telephoned President Recep Tayyip Erdogan of Turkey to thank him for welcoming the Kingdom's proposal to form a Joint Investigation Team to look into the disappearance of Saudi citizen Jamal Khashoggi.

Khashoggi has been missing since he stepped inside the Saudi consulate in Istanbul on October 2. King Salman in his telephone call to Erdogan said “no one will undermine the strength of this relationship,” a statement from the Saudi Ministry of Foreign Affairs said late Sunday.

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan also appreciated the historical close relations between the two countries and the two peoples, the statement said.