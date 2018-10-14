Naya Pakistan Housing Programme: More than 150,000 forms obtained in 2 days

ISLAMABAD: More than 150,000 application forms were obtained in the first two days after the announcement of ‘Naya Pakistan Housing Programme’, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) spokesperson for Economic Affairs, Dr Farrukh Saleem said.



A large number of people wanted to have their own house and for that reason, they had shown great interest in this housing scheme, he stated while talking to a private news channel.

Huge funds would be required for construction of the five million houses, during the five years period, he revealed.

To a query about rising debt, he said the previous governments were responsible for damaging the country’s economy.

Expressing concern over using a massive amount for Nelum-Jhelum, Nandipur power projects and metro bus services in Punjab, he said the previous governments should justify the utilization of billions of rupees extra money in those projects.

To another question, Dr Farrukh Saleem said that many Chinese companies were keen to invest in the housing sector launched by PTI government for providing shelter to low income group.

Pakistan Peoples Party’s (PPP), Nafeesa Shah said there was a need to build houses in Pakistan. She stressed that present government should explain the policy for completing this mega housing project of the country.

Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N), Muhammad Zubair said there was a big demand for houses in Pakistan.