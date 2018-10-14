NA-243 - By election results 2018 - Muhammad Alamgir Khan vs Amir Waliuddin Chishti

KARACHI: As many as 22 candidates are in the run for NA-243 Karachi, which was vacated by Prime Minister Imran Khan.



The PTI has fielded Alamgir Khan as its candidate from NA-243, while Amir Waliud Din of the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan, Hakim Ali of the PPP and Sharafat Ali of the PML-N are contesting from the constituency.

There are 695588 registered voters.

The result will be updated live.