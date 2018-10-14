NA-69 - By election results 2018 - Moonis Ilahi vs Imran Zafar

GUJRAT: As many as 11 candidates are in the run for NA-69 seat, which was vacated by PML-Q's Ch Pervaiz Elahi.



PML-Q's Moonis Elahi, son of Pervaiz ELahi, is contesting from the seat. The PML-N has fielded Imran Zafar in the constituency.

There are 661384 registered voters here.

The result will be updated live.