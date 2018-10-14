NA-63 - By election results 2018 - Aqeel Malik vs Mansoor Hayat Khan

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
RAWALPINDI: Only five candidates are in the run for NA-63 Rawalpindi, which was vacated by Ghulam Sarwar Khan of the PTI.
Mansoor Hayat Khan of the PTI and Aqeel Malik of the PML-N will are the main contestants. Candidates from the PPP and TLP and an independent are also in the run.
There are 370967 registered voters.
The result will be updated live.
