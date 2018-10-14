NA 65 - By election results 2018 - Chaudhry Salik Hussain vs Muhammad Yaqoob

CHKAWAL: Only three canditates are in the run for NA-65 Chakwal, which Chaudhry Salik Hussain of the PML-Q may win easily.



The TLP and Pakistan Justice and Democratic Party are the two other parties have fielded thier candidates.

There are 552523 registered voters out of which 265475 are female.

The result will be updated live.

