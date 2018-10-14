NA-124 - By election results 2018 - Ghulam Mohiuddin Dewan vs Shahid Khaqan Abbasi

ISLAMABAD: NA-124 Lahore is another hotly contested constituency of by-election 2018 where former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi is PML-N's candidate against PTI's Diwan Ghulam Mohi-ud-Din.



NA-124, a seat vacated by PML-N’s Hamza Shahbaz Sharif is traditionally a constituency of Nawaz League and its allied parties for almost three decades now.

In the last general elections, PTI candidate Nauman Qaiser got around 81,000 votes from this seat but despite bagging that much vote, PTI suffered defeat at the hands of PML-N whose candidate won with a margin of over 60,000 votes.

Hamza Shahbaz in that contest got 146,294 votes followed by 80,981 votes of Nauman Qaiser. In order to cover that lead, PTI has to go extra mile but currently, its situation tells a different picture.

The result will be updated live.

