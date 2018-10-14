NA 103 - By election results 2018 - Muhammad Saddullah vs Ali Gohar Khan

ISLAMABAD: As many as 13 candidates are in the run for the seat of NA 103 Faislabad. The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf awarded ticket to Muhammad Saadullah while the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) has fielded Ali Gohar Khan.



The Pakistan Peoples Party Parliamentarian (PPPP) awarded ticket to Shahadat Ali Khan while Manzoor Hussain of Tehreek Labiak Pakistan (TLP), Muhammad Saddiq of Allah-o-Akbar Tehreek, Ahsan Riaz of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Nazriati and seven independent candidates, including Mian Manzoor Ahmad Khan Watoo, Mohammad Khan Nadeem, Rai Imtiaz Ahmad, Rai Ejaz Hasan, Zulfiqar Ali, Ahsan Raza and a lady candidate Surriya Naseem are also contesting by-elections from this constituency.

