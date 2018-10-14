NA 131 - By-election results 2018 - Khawaja Saad Rafique vs Humayun Akhtar

ISLAMABAD: NA-131 is one of the fiercely contested constituencies in the by-election 2018 from where senior PML-N leader Khawaja Saad Rafique is fighting for the seat against Humayun Akhtar Khan of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf.

As many as 28 independents are also vying for the seat which fell vacant after Imran Khan, who had won in July 25, decided to retain his Mianwali constituency.

The result will be updated live.