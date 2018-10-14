Sun October 14, 2018
Pakistan

Web Desk
October 14, 2018

Tehmina Durrani disgruntled with Shehbaz Sharif's jail conditions

Tehmina Durrani, wife of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) president Shehbaz Sharif, has expressed her disgruntle with the condition of her husband’s prison cell.

The acclaimed Pakistani writer had taken to Twitter to announce her displeasure with the state in which the former Punjab chief minister was being kept in custody.

“Today, 8 days after my husband Shabaz Sharif was arrested by NAB, I was finally allowed to meet him. I hv returned home appalled. He lives in a dingy 10+10 cell with an exhaust fan, & not a crack in the concrete 4 fresh air or a ray of light! Thr is no concept of day & nite!” read her tweet.

She went to complain of the lack of facilities saying: “He has 2 repeatedly hit the huge lock on a barred door 4 the jailer 2 hear him & come with keys to take him 3 the public toilet, be it in the middle of the nite.Thr is no AC, & no newspaper but thr r many mosquitos wich hv left many red bites! He is taken 4 a walk in a corridor.”

Moreover, she complained of the PML-N leader not getting permitted to meet his lawyers.

“The leader of the opposition has not been allowed 2 meet his lawyers! Despite constantly asking 4 the required documents, NAB has not provided them. He is investigated 4 less than 30 minutes a day! Then he waits for the next 30 minutes & the next day 2 dawn. A dawn he can't see,” she stated.

She questioned further why the Sharif brother was getting the treatment of a criminal, in spite of there being no investigation.

“Shabaz Sharif, 3 times CM Punjab & present leader of the opposition taught us The Value Of Time. He was a man in a hurry. He served & delivered 24/7. Today, as he sits idle in his suffocating cell, I wonder why he 'Ran' so fast, & yet again 2day he said "I'm wasting 2 much time".

“My husband & I were not allowed 2 speak alone. Both his jailer & investigator were present. As I did not want 2 comment on an investigation, I waited until I saw it all 1st hand 2 give an accurate update on Shabaz Sharif's living conditions & the NAB investigation. It is a sham!” she added. 


