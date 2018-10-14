Sun October 14, 2018
Pakistan

Web Desk
October 14, 2018

Karachi's multiple woes addressed in PTI's proposal package

KARACHI: The government’s projected proposal package is positioning its focal point on the infrastructure, environment and water and sanitation concerns in the metropolis.

As per reports by Geo.tv, the proposal is focusing on the city’s infrastructural improvements, along with structuring a wide-ranging transit system as well as treating seawater.

Moreover it was revealed that a development process for Dhabeji and Pipri pumping stations will also be initiated along with the building of RO plants.

Addressing the issues of water shortage in the city, treatment of sewage and decontamination of seawater was also projected in the proposal.

It was also mentioned that a bus service and a circular railway would also be lined up while an art and culture complex would also be built at the Governor House.

Furthermore, solid waste recycling and urban forestation was also mentioned along with a renovation process for public amenities like Balaji and Machar lakes, Karachi Zoo, Safari Park, Kirthar National Park and others. 

