Sat October 13, 2018
Pakistan

APP
October 14, 2018

Apartments to be constructed in Kachi Abadis through housing scheme: Fawad

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain on Saturday said Prime Minister Imran Khan wanted to help poor people through different development programmes like ‘Naya Pakistan Housing Scheme’ for low income people.

Talking to a private News Channel, he said apartments would be constructed in all ‘Kachi Abadies’ through Naya Pakistan Housing Scheme and ownership of these apartments would be given to the people on installments.

The minister said we are planning to construct apartments with all basic facilities of life including electricity, gas and others.

He said Prime Minister Imran Khan had established Shoukat Khanam Hospital and NIML University for the deprived people of the country.

He said as many as six million people would get numerous job opportunities through Naya Pakistan Housing Scheme project.

The minister said: "We are inviting Chinese companies and overseas Pakistanis to invest in Pakistan.

" PTI Government was focusing to attract foreign investment in the country to boost the national economy, he said and added that China, Saudi Arabia and Overseas Pakistani would invest in Pakistan.

He said that billions of dollars investment would come in the country.

China and Saudi Arabia were investment partners of Pakistan, he added.

Foreign countries should invest here and condusive environment would be provided to them.

Replying to a question, the minister said China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) was an economic project, but western media was adopted hostile attitude regarding CPEC.

