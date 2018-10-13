Sat October 13, 2018
Pakistan

Web Desk
October 13, 2018

Army has nothing to do with anti-corruption drive: DG ISPR

LONDON: DG ISPR Asif Ghafoor has said that Pakistan Army has absolutely no role in the ongoing anti-corruption and accountability drive.

“Army believes that democracy is the only way forward and as an institution, Pakistan Army has provided full support to democratic institutions,” Asif Ghafoor told media persons in London.

“We will work to make sure that democracy continues in Pakistan,” said Major General Ghafoor, who is accompanying Chief of Army Staff General Bajwa on his visit to the United Kingdom.

“Whenever the army chief talks to any foreign dignitary, we talk about Pakistan and not about the army,” he added.

He said army has its own stringent mechanism of accountability and it’s the most robust and toughest.

“We have our hands full on the eastern and western border; the army is having to maintain the security of the country. Army has its own stringent mechanism of accountability and it’s the most robust and toughest. It happens at various levels and no one is above accountability,” he said.

The DG ISPR called on all institutions to stand by each other and work together. “Army always stands by institutions, not with individuals.”

The DG ISPR later took to Twitter to share a photo of his interaction with journalists in London.

“Interacted with Pakistani media at Pakistan High Commission, London. Candid discussion on various national security issues. Pakistani media abroad has a national responsibility to project positive narrative of Pakistan. Thanks to them for doing their bit,” he tweeted.

