Passing out parade held at PMA Kakul

Cadets of 138th PMA Long Course, 57th Integrated Course, 30th Technical Graduate Course and Graduate 37 got commissioned as officers, ISPR reported.

Cadets from Saudi Arabia, Nepal, Sri Lanka, Palestine and Libya were also amongst passed out courses.

Chairman JCS Committee General Zubair Mehmood Hayat reviewed the Parade and gave awards to the distinguished cadets. Coveted Sword of honour awarded to Battalion Senior Under Officer Ghulam Nabi, President's Gold medal to Academy Senior Under Officer Muhammad Bilal, Chairman’s medal to Battalion Senior Under Officer Bishesh Thangden from Nepal and Chief of Army Staff cane was awarded to Course Under Officer Mohsin Waseem from Technical Graduate Course.

Course Under Officer Hamza Nawaz from Graduate 37 also got COAS cane. Commandant Cane was awarded to Course Under Officer Ali Zaheer Qureshi from Integrated Course.

Chief Guest while congratulating the passing out cadets said that you will be fortunate to command the soldiers who are known for their unflinching loyalty and sense of sacrifice. Our soldiers are known for delivering best results in the most challenging environment.

A large number of senior serving and retired military officials, diplomats and relatives of passing out cadets witnessed the parade.