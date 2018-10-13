Sat October 13, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Must Read
How to register your mobile device with PTA?

How to register your mobile device with PTA?
US sees Chinese debt responsible for economic woes in Pakistan

US sees Chinese debt responsible for economic woes in Pakistan
Ahsan Iqbal rejects US statement on Chinese loans

Ahsan Iqbal rejects US statement on Chinese loans
Nadra issues forms for Naya Pakistan Housing Programme

Nadra issues forms for Naya Pakistan Housing Programme
Shehryar needs to learn without dampening his enthusiasm

Shehryar needs to learn without dampening his enthusiasm
The missing Kiani connection in NAB’s Ashiana ‘scam’?

The missing Kiani connection in NAB’s Ashiana ‘scam’?
IMF demands details of all debts

IMF demands details of all debts
CJP asks nation not to drink mineral water

CJP asks nation not to drink mineral water
#MeToo: Kangana levels serious allegations against Hrithik, Vikas Bahl

#MeToo: Kangana levels serious allegations against Hrithik, Vikas Bahl
Under WB pressure: Pakistan may reverse course on Indus water dispute with India

Under WB pressure: Pakistan may reverse course on Indus water dispute with India

Pakistan

Web Desk
October 13, 2018

Share

Advertisement

ICAP to hold Stakeholders Roundtable on Pakistan’s power sector

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of Pakistan (ICAP) being professional body is actively committed to economic and financial development of the country. 

The seminars, CPD activities and research based publications by ICAP are a mode to engage stakeholders and to render advice to the Government.

Considering the importance of Power Sector in the socio-economic development matrix, the Economic Advisory Committee & Government Relations Committee of ICAP has drafted a publication on “Pakistan’s Power Sector – A way forward.”

ICAP is holding a stakeholders engagement session on Monday 15th of October 2018 at 10:00 am at ICAP House Karachi. 

Mr. Salman Amin FCA, Committee Member will present the draft publication. Salient findings and proposal will also be discussed for detailed deliberations by the stakeholders.

Mr. Waqar Masood Khan (Former Secretary Finance), Council Member and Chairman ICAP Committee on Economic Advisory & Government Relations will preside over this roundtable.

Stakeholders invited include Secretary Energy and Director Alternate Energy – GoS, and representatives of Independent Power Projects (IPPs), leading brokerage houses and trade bodies and associations.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

More From Pakistan

CJP pays tribute to late Asma Jehangir

CJP pays tribute to late Asma Jehangir
Passing out parade held at PMA Kakul

Passing out parade held at PMA Kakul
Pakistan calls for protection of children in conflict areas

Pakistan calls for protection of children in conflict areas
Govt to form commission to fix responsibility for financial woes

Govt to form commission to fix responsibility for financial woes
Load More load more

Spotlight

Celebrity hairstylist hints at sexual misconduct of megastar Amitabh Bachchan

Celebrity hairstylist hints at sexual misconduct of megastar Amitabh Bachchan
Osman Khalid Butt proves himself as an ally for women once again

Osman Khalid Butt proves himself as an ally for women once again
Remembering the 'King of Qawwali', Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan on his birth anniversary

Remembering the 'King of Qawwali', Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan on his birth anniversary

Sania Mirza slams trolls for unsolicited advice on her pregnancy

Sania Mirza slams trolls for unsolicited advice on her pregnancy

Photos & Videos

Priyanka and Nick to get hitched in November in Jodhpur: report

Priyanka and Nick to get hitched in November in Jodhpur: report

Selena Gomez hospitalized once again following an 'emotional breakdown'

Selena Gomez hospitalized once again following an 'emotional breakdown'
Remembering the 'King of Qawwali', Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan on his birth anniversary

Remembering the 'King of Qawwali', Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan on his birth anniversary

Petition seeking ban on ‘The Donkey King’ dismissed

Petition seeking ban on ‘The Donkey King’ dismissed