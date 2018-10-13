ICAP to hold Stakeholders Roundtable on Pakistan’s power sector

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of Pakistan (ICAP) being professional body is actively committed to economic and financial development of the country.



The seminars, CPD activities and research based publications by ICAP are a mode to engage stakeholders and to render advice to the Government.

Considering the importance of Power Sector in the socio-economic development matrix, the Economic Advisory Committee & Government Relations Committee of ICAP has drafted a publication on “Pakistan’s Power Sector – A way forward.”

ICAP is holding a stakeholders engagement session on Monday 15th of October 2018 at 10:00 am at ICAP House Karachi.

Mr. Salman Amin FCA, Committee Member will present the draft publication. Salient findings and proposal will also be discussed for detailed deliberations by the stakeholders.

Mr. Waqar Masood Khan (Former Secretary Finance), Council Member and Chairman ICAP Committee on Economic Advisory & Government Relations will preside over this roundtable.

Stakeholders invited include Secretary Energy and Director Alternate Energy – GoS, and representatives of Independent Power Projects (IPPs), leading brokerage houses and trade bodies and associations.