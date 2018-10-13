KP Archaeology Department books two men for demolishing historic building

PESHAWAR: The Department of Archaeology and Museums has filed a case against two people for demolishing a century-old building in Peshawar despite the government’s objection, Geo reported.

According to the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Antiquities Act, a five-year jail term and fine of up to Rs2 million can be imposed on anyone who demolishes any building that is over 100 year old.

A no-objection certificate to demolish the leased building was issued by the deputy administrator of Evacuee Trust Property Board (ETPB), Asif Khan, officials told Geo.

Police said the case has been filed at Khan Razzaq police station, in which the ETPB deputy administrator and lease holder Shahab Kamal have been nominated.

The accused have been charged under different sections of the KP antiquities act.

The building situated in Sarafa Bazaar of Peshawar was given on lease to Kamal in order to keep it intact. It was initially used to residential purposes but was later handed over for commercial activities before it was demolished.