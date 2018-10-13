Sat October 13, 2018
Pakistan

APP
October 13, 2018

President urges people, govt to join 'Clean and Green Pakistan' drive

KARACHI: President Dr Arif Alvi Saturday urged the people as well as the government departments concerned to collectively take part in the government’s ‘Clean and Green Pakistan’ drive to bring success to this initiative.

Addressing a ceremony held in connection with the Action Day of five-year Clean and Green Pakistan, the president said Holy Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) had also preached the followers to keep their surroundings clean.

He was accompanied by Mayor Karachi Wasim Akhtar, public representatives and people from different walks of life.

The president picked trash from the venue and put it in the bag for proper disposal.

He said it was everyone’s responsibility to keep the houses and atmosphere clean.

He said besides spiritual purity, Islam also taught the followers to maintain the physical cleanliness.

He said the Holy Prophet used to wash hands five times a day while performing ablution as well as before and after taking the meal despite the fact that the Arab region faced water scarcity which manifested the importance of the cleanliness.

The president said it was the people who owed responsibility for put garbage in trash bins instead of throwing it on streets.

This follows the duty of the government departments to collect and dispose it of properly, he added.

He said if the Clean and Green Pakistan meets success, it would also help tackle the issue of water shortage in the country, besides calling for measures to take remedial measures to address the issue.

