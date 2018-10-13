Former senator Faisal Raza Abidi sent to prison on judicial remand

ISLAMABAD: Former senator Faisal Raza Abidi has been sent to prison on a judicial remand following a hearing before the district and sessions judge Nasir Sohail on Saturday.

The former senator was arrested after he appeared before the Supreme Court on October 10 in contempt case over making anti-judiciary remarks.

Faisal Raza Abidi was booked in three cases for maligning the judiciary and using threatening language.

He was granted bail in the first two cases, after which the third was filed by the police at the Secretariat Police Station.

During the hearing held on Saturday, judge Nasir Sohail commented on how Faisal Raza Abidi is being charged under Section 7 ATA. He added that terrorism charges are not being treated seriously as they are being imposed on every other person.