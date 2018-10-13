PTI’s Ali Tareen lauds Sardar Ali Shah for enrolling daughter in govt school

Ali Khan Tareen, son of senior Tehreek-e-Insaf leader Jehangir Tareen, has lauded Sindh Education Minister Sardar Ali Shah for enrolling his daughter in a government school.



Applauding the PPP stalwart, Ali on Twitter wrote:

“So impressed with this step. The only way Education in Pakistan will see real reform is when our policy makers have skin in the game. (⁦@nntaleb⁩) Sardar sb may be from another political party but.”

On Friday, Sardar Ali Shah made headlines after enrolling his eight-year-old daughter Kaif-ul-Warda in Hyderabad’s Government School Miran Bai in the third grade.

Following the minister’s move, social media erupted in praises for fulfilling the promise he made in Sindh Assembly of enrolling his daughter for the same education that he received.

