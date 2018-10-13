CJP takes suo moto notice of Punjab University's ex-VC appearing handcuffed in court

LAHORE: Suo moto notice was taken by the Chief Justice of Pakistan on Saturday, over the court appearance of the handcuffed former vice chancellor Mujahid Kamran and other professors.

Kamran was taken into custody by the National Accountability Bureau on Thursday after indiscretions were observed during his occupancy.

Chief Justice Saqib Nisar had taken notice following the widespread circulation of Kamran's pictures where he was being nabbed.

It was further revealed that the Supreme Court's Lahore Registry will be hearing the case today.

The director general and the deputy inspector general (DIG) operations for NAB have also been called to present themselves before the court today, by the CJP.

Moreover, a probe has also been launched into the case by DG NAB under the directives of NAB Chairman Justice (retd) Javed Iqbal.

“Why was a teacher brought to the court in handcuffs? Strict action will be taken against those responsible for this,” DG NAB stated.

“Disciplinary action should be taken against those responsible in the next three days. No shortcomings will be tolerated,” he added further.

Earlier on October 11, Kamran had presented himself before the court to record his statement where he was detained by NAB officials.

The former Punjab University VC was held accountable for the unlawful appointment of his wife Shazia Qureshi as the principal of Punjab University Law College, for awarding scholarships and contracts on his personal preferences instead of merit.

Alongside Kamran, six other professors were also handed to the bureau on October 12 by the court on a 10-physical remand.