Election campaigns for by-polls to wrap up today

ISLAMABAD: Candidates from 35 constituencies of the national and provincial assemblies will be putting their election campaigns to a halt on Saturday ahead of by-polls on October 14.

The election campaigning to draw in voters will continue for the final time today as 35 constituencies around the country go forth with by-polls tomorrow (Sunday).

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader will be contesting from Lahore's NA-131 against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's (PTI) Humayun Akhtar.

On the other hand, NA-124 will see a contest between former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and PTI's Ghulam Mohiuddin.

Moreover, Karachi's NA-243 is likely for a tough competition to unfold between Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan's (MQM-P) Amir Waliuddin Chishti and PTI's Alamgir Khan on the national assembly seat vacated by Prime Minister Imran Khan.

This will also mark the first time in the country's electoral history of overseas Pakistanis casting their votes online.

Earlier this week, 27 monitoring teams were formed by Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to observe the by-polls and the distribution of polling equipment as well as the training of the staff.

They will also watch over the security preparations, the result transmission system (RTS), votes pouring in from overseas citizens and the tabulation and compilation course of the outcomes.