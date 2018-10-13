Sat October 13, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Must Read
How to register your mobile device with PTA?

How to register your mobile device with PTA?
US sees Chinese debt responsible for economic woes in Pakistan

US sees Chinese debt responsible for economic woes in Pakistan
Ahsan Iqbal rejects US statement on Chinese loans

Ahsan Iqbal rejects US statement on Chinese loans
IMF demands details of all debts

IMF demands details of all debts
The missing Kiani connection in NAB’s Ashiana ‘scam’?

The missing Kiani connection in NAB’s Ashiana ‘scam’?
Nadra issues forms for Naya Pakistan Housing Programme

Nadra issues forms for Naya Pakistan Housing Programme
Shehryar needs to learn without dampening his enthusiasm

Shehryar needs to learn without dampening his enthusiasm
Under WB pressure: Pakistan may reverse course on Indus water dispute with India

Under WB pressure: Pakistan may reverse course on Indus water dispute with India
#MeToo: Kangana levels serious allegations against Hrithik, Vikas Bahl

#MeToo: Kangana levels serious allegations against Hrithik, Vikas Bahl
CJP asks nation not to drink mineral water

CJP asks nation not to drink mineral water

Pakistan

Web Desk
October 13, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Election campaigns for by-polls to wrap up today

ISLAMABAD: Candidates from 35 constituencies of the national and provincial assemblies will be putting their election campaigns to a halt on Saturday ahead of by-polls on October 14.

The election campaigning to draw in voters will continue for the final time today as 35 constituencies around the country go forth with by-polls tomorrow (Sunday).

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader will be contesting from Lahore's NA-131 against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's (PTI) Humayun Akhtar.

On the other hand, NA-124 will see a contest between former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and PTI's Ghulam Mohiuddin.

Moreover, Karachi's NA-243  is likely for a tough competition to unfold between Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan's (MQM-P) Amir Waliuddin Chishti and PTI's Alamgir Khan on the national assembly seat vacated by Prime Minister Imran Khan.

This will also mark the first time in the country's electoral history of overseas Pakistanis casting their votes online.

Earlier this week, 27 monitoring teams were formed by Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to observe the by-polls and the distribution of polling equipment as well as the training of the staff.

They will also watch over the security preparations, the result transmission system (RTS), votes pouring in from overseas citizens and the tabulation and compilation course of the outcomes. 

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

More From Pakistan

Naya Pakistan Housing Programme: Six million people to have job opportunity

Naya Pakistan Housing Programme: Six million people to have job opportunity
PTI govt wants to revive economy, says Faisal Vawda

PTI govt wants to revive economy, says Faisal Vawda
Power supply dusrupted for the last 18 hours in Korangi area

Power supply dusrupted for the last 18 hours in Korangi area
Saad Rafique, brother Salman Rafique blacklisted

Saad Rafique, brother Salman Rafique blacklisted
Load More load more

Spotlight

My mother took a stand against the so-called feudal system: Sanam Baloch

My mother took a stand against the so-called feudal system: Sanam Baloch
India #MeToo claims halt production of Bollywood blockbuster

India #MeToo claims halt production of Bollywood blockbuster
Remembering the 'King of Qawwali', Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan on his birth anniversary

Remembering the 'King of Qawwali', Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan on his birth anniversary

Paterson leads South Africa to six-wicket win over Zimbabwe

Paterson leads South Africa to six-wicket win over Zimbabwe

Photos & Videos

Princess Eugenie weds in Peter Pilotto dress and queen's tiara

Princess Eugenie weds in Peter Pilotto dress and queen's tiara
Anil Kapoor lauds #MeToo movement, says girls aren't equal but superior!

Anil Kapoor lauds #MeToo movement, says girls aren't equal but superior!

Sonali Bendre poses on the streets with Sophie Turner, Priyanka Chopra

Sonali Bendre poses on the streets with Sophie Turner, Priyanka Chopra
Petition seeking ban on ‘The Donkey King’ dismissed

Petition seeking ban on ‘The Donkey King’ dismissed