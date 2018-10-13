PTI govt wants to revive economy, says Faisal Vawda

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister Faisal Vawda on Friday said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf -led government is working to explore multiple avenues in order to revive the country's economy.

Talking to news channel, he reiterated that PTI's government wanted to boost bilateral cooperation with all the countries.

While defending the government's move to seek financial assistance from IMF, he said that the Pakistan had taken the difficult decision to approach the International Monetary Fund (IMF) for a bailout package to address the mounting debt issue faced by the country.

He confirmed that Prime Minister Imran Khan had given the go-ahead to open talks with the fund, after consulting economic experts and stakeholders.

The minister further said that negotiations with IMF was aimed at reaching a "stabilisation recovery programme" which could be used to overcome the economic challenges.

The government wanted to have a "minimum impact" on low-income class after approaching the IMF, he said adding that burden would be passed on to wealthy people.

To a question, the minister revealed that Prime Minister, during his visit to Saudi Arabia, had not demanded any bailout package but it was indication.

