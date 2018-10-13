Fri October 12, 2018
Pakistan

Web Desk
October 13, 2018

PTI govt wants to revive economy, says Faisal Vawda

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister Faisal Vawda on Friday said  that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf -led government  is working to  explore multiple avenues in order to revive the country's economy.

Talking to  news channel, he reiterated  that PTI's    government wanted to  boost bilateral cooperation with all the countries.

While defending the government's move to seek financial assistance from IMF, he said that the Pakistan had taken the difficult decision to approach the International Monetary Fund (IMF) for a bailout package to address the mounting debt issue faced by the country.

He  confirmed  that Prime Minister Imran Khan had given the go-ahead to open talks with the fund, after consulting economic experts and stakeholders.

The minister further said that  negotiations with IMF was aimed at reaching a "stabilisation recovery programme" which could be used to overcome the economic challenges.

The government wanted to have a "minimum impact" on low-income class after approaching the IMF, he said adding that burden would be passed on to wealthy people.

To a question, the minister revealed that Prime Minister, during his visit to Saudi Arabia, had not demanded any bailout package but it was indication.

