Fri October 12, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Must Read
Naya Pakistan Housing Programme: How to apply as registration form issued

Naya Pakistan Housing Programme: How to apply as registration form issued
Imran Khan on Naya Pakistan Housing Programme: 'Most ambitious, landmark'

Imran Khan on Naya Pakistan Housing Programme: 'Most ambitious, landmark'
Building 5m houses is not a joke: CJP

Building 5m houses is not a joke: CJP
PM Imran Khan seeks detailed analysis on foreign loans, spending

PM Imran Khan seeks detailed analysis on foreign loans, spending
No need of passport for flying out of Dubai

No need of passport for flying out of Dubai
FIA unearths Ayyan’s link with fake accounts

FIA unearths Ayyan’s link with fake accounts
How to register your mobile device with PTA?

How to register your mobile device with PTA?
US sees Chinese debt responsible for economic woes in Pakistan

US sees Chinese debt responsible for economic woes in Pakistan
PTI ministers believe…: Punjab ‘can’t adopt’ KP-like police reforms

PTI ministers believe…: Punjab ‘can’t adopt’ KP-like police reforms
Moody’s warns Pakistan on high debt refinancing

Moody’s warns Pakistan on high debt refinancing

Pakistan

Web Desk
October 12, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Power supply dusrupted for the last 18 hours in Korangi area

Karachi: Prolonged loadshedding continued in Karachi's Korangi area, multiplying the difficulties of the residents.

Residents of Korangi of Korangi No 6 and its adjoining areas 51-B area and its nearby market have been facing power outages over the past 20 hours.

Hundreds of houses and commercial areas have been affected due to power breakdown in the locality since 2:00 am last night.

The locals have registered complaint with K-Electric, however, the utility has not paying heed to the miseries of the citizens.

They said the K-Electric have pushed their area into darkness and multiplied the miseries.

The residents are also facing water scarcity owing to power breakdown in the area

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

More From Pakistan

Saad Rafique, brother Salman Rafique blacklisted

Saad Rafique, brother Salman Rafique blacklisted
Federal government to construct cancer hospital in Balochistan: PM Imran

Federal government to construct cancer hospital in Balochistan: PM Imran
WWF-Pakistan and Careem initiate large scale mangrove plantation drive

WWF-Pakistan and Careem initiate large scale mangrove plantation drive
Pakistan fully supports freedom movement of people of Kashmir: Shireen Mazari

Pakistan fully supports freedom movement of people of Kashmir: Shireen Mazari
Load More load more

Spotlight

Sindh Education Minister enrolls daughter in Government school

Sindh Education Minister enrolls daughter in Government school
India #MeToo claims halt production of Bollywood blockbuster

India #MeToo claims halt production of Bollywood blockbuster
Chase´s runs boost West Indies in 2nd Test against India

Chase´s runs boost West Indies in 2nd Test against India
Ireland´s O´Brien retires from international cricket

Ireland´s O´Brien retires from international cricket

Photos & Videos

Princess Eugenie weds in Peter Pilotto dress and queen's tiara

Princess Eugenie weds in Peter Pilotto dress and queen's tiara
Anil Kapoor lauds #MeToo movement, says girls aren't equal but superior!

Anil Kapoor lauds #MeToo movement, says girls aren't equal but superior!

Sonali Bendre poses on the streets with Sophie Turner, Priyanka Chopra

Sonali Bendre poses on the streets with Sophie Turner, Priyanka Chopra
Petition seeking ban on ‘The Donkey King’ dismissed

Petition seeking ban on ‘The Donkey King’ dismissed