Power supply dusrupted for the last 18 hours in Korangi area

Karachi: Prolonged loadshedding continued in Karachi's Korangi area, multiplying the difficulties of the residents.



Residents of Korangi of Korangi No 6 and its adjoining areas 51-B area and its nearby market have been facing power outages over the past 20 hours.

Hundreds of houses and commercial areas have been affected due to power breakdown in the locality since 2:00 am last night.

The locals have registered complaint with K-Electric, however, the utility has not paying heed to the miseries of the citizens.

They said the K-Electric have pushed their area into darkness and multiplied the miseries.

The residents are also facing water scarcity owing to power breakdown in the area