Naya Pakistan Housing Programme: 655 kanals land acquired in Faisalabad

LAHORE: Following announcement from Prime Minister Imran Khan Naya Pakistan Housing Programme, Punjab Minister for Housing and Urban Development Mian Mehmood-ur-Rasheed has reiterated the government's resolve to provide low-cost housing units to people of Pakistan.



Chairing a meeting of the Punjab Housing and Town Planning Agency (PHATA) here at the committee room of Housing Department on Friday, he said that in Punjab the pilot project in this regard would be launched in Faisalabad, which would soon be replicated in other cities of the province.

The minister directed officials concerned to visit the designated land for the pilot project and prepare a briefing so that a layout for the project could be finalised in consultation with the construction experts.

The pilot project is planned to be built at Makuwana Road, adjacent to Faisalabad-Jaranwala Road.

Land for the project measuring 655 kanals had already been acquired by the Punjab Land Development Company (PLDC).

Options to construct one, three and seven storey buildings are under discussion, and the final decision would be made in consultation with experts.

He said that a similar project covering 1664 kanals of land would be undertaken in Sialkot, upon successful inauguration of the pilot project in Faisalabad.

Mian Mehmood-ur-Rasheed said that in order to circumvent the legal complexities and red-tapism, the centre and provinces would work hand-in-hand.

An authority would also be established for the purpose, which would be headed by the prime minister himself.

Provincial heads of the authority will be decided later on.

In order to follow a set time line and to save valuable resources, one-window cells will be established. (APP/Web)