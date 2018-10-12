Britain commends Pakistan’s achievements in counter terrorism, improved security situation

LONDON: British leadership was unanimous in acknowledging Pakistan’s extraordinary achievements in Counter Terrorism and commended the improved security situation in Pakistan, Inter Services Public Relations said Friday.

Pakistan's achievements were acknowledged in a meeting with Chief of Army Staff, General Qamar Javed Bajwa with General Sir Nicholson Carter, UK Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), Gavin Williamson, Secretary of State for Defence, Gareth Bayley, Prime Minister's special representative for Afghanistan and Pakistan (SREP) and Mark Sedwill, National Security Advisor (NSA)

General Bajwa was presented guard of honour upon arrival.

"British leadership was unanimous in acknowledging Pakistan’s extraordinary achievements in Counter Terrorism and commended the improved security situation in Pakistan and its positive efforts towards regional peace and stability," Military spokesman Major General Asif Ghafoor said in a statement shared on Twitter.



The meeting was followed up by delegation level talks on security improvement and cooperation.

During his meetings evolving regional security environment and matters of mutual interest were discussed.

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) said that Pakistan is moving steadily towards enhanced stability and is ready to take Pakistan-UK bilateral security relationship to the next level for mutual benefit, and in other fields of common interests.

The discussions ranged from the bilateral bond created by sizeable Pakistan diaspora in Britain as well as shared interests in evolving global geo-political and geo-economic environment.