SJC dismisses all complaints against Chief Justice IHC Kasi

ISLAMABAD: Supreme Judicial Council (SJC) Friday dismissed all four complaints against Chief Justice Islamabad High Court (IHC) Anwar Khan Kasi and found no material of misconduct.

SCJ under the Chairmanship Chief Justice of Pakistan Mian Saqib Nisar met at Supreme Court of Pakistan, said a press release issued here.

The Council examined the four complaints pending with SJC against Justice Muhammad Anwar Khan Kasi.

After detailed deliberations and discussion, the Council came to the conclusion that on the basis of material available on record, no case of misconduct was made out against the Judge.

Therefore, the Supreme Judicial Council dismissed all the complaints against him.