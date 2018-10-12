Culprit Imran to be executed on Oct 17 in Zainab rape, murder case

LAHORE: A special anti-terrorism court (ATC) issued black warrants on Friday to Imran, the man behind the rape and murder of seven-year-old Zainab belonging to Kasur.

As ordered by the court, Imran will be executed on October 17 after he was awarded 21 death sentences.

Imran was found guilty of raping and killing Zainab after abducting her from near her aunt’s house in Kasur on January 4.

On January 23, authorities confirmed nabbing Imran via a DNA match. Imran was found to be a serial killer involved in other sexual crimes too.

After he was arrested by police officials, Imran confessed to raping and killing Zainab, including the murder of eight other minor girls at an under-construction site and two others in a garbage heap in Kasur.

Following investigations, the ATC sentenced Imran to be executed four times.

Meanwhile, Imran had appealed against the verdict before the Lahore High Court which was later dismissed by the Lahore Registry of the Supreme Court.