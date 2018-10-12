Fri October 12, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Must Read
Naya Pakistan Housing Programme: How to apply as registration form issued

Naya Pakistan Housing Programme: How to apply as registration form issued
Imran Khan on Naya Pakistan Housing Programme: 'Most ambitious, landmark'

Imran Khan on Naya Pakistan Housing Programme: 'Most ambitious, landmark'
Building 5m houses is not a joke: CJP

Building 5m houses is not a joke: CJP
No need of passport for flying out of Dubai

No need of passport for flying out of Dubai
FIA unearths Ayyan’s link with fake accounts

FIA unearths Ayyan’s link with fake accounts
PM Imran Khan seeks detailed analysis on foreign loans, spending

PM Imran Khan seeks detailed analysis on foreign loans, spending
Moody’s warns Pakistan on high debt refinancing

Moody’s warns Pakistan on high debt refinancing
IMF, Pakistan to meet as Islamabad seeks bailout

IMF, Pakistan to meet as Islamabad seeks bailout
After sexual assault allegations on writer, 'Sacred Games' might not return for season 2

After sexual assault allegations on writer, 'Sacred Games' might not return for season 2

5m homes project launched: ‘Do not be afraid, stay calm’

5m homes project launched: ‘Do not be afraid, stay calm’

Pakistan

Web Desk
October 12, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Culprit Imran to be executed on Oct 17 in Zainab rape, murder case

LAHORE: A special anti-terrorism court (ATC) issued black warrants on Friday to Imran, the man behind the rape and murder of seven-year-old Zainab belonging to Kasur.

As ordered by the court, Imran will be executed on October 17 after he was awarded  21 death sentences.

Imran was found guilty of raping and killing Zainab after abducting her from near her aunt’s house in Kasur on January 4.

On January 23, authorities confirmed nabbing Imran via a DNA match. Imran was found to be a serial killer involved in other sexual crimes too.

After he was arrested by police officials, Imran confessed to raping and killing Zainab, including the murder of eight other minor girls at an under-construction site and two others in a garbage heap in Kasur.

Following investigations, the ATC sentenced Imran to be executed four times.

Meanwhile, Imran had appealed against the verdict before the Lahore High Court which was later dismissed by the Lahore Registry of the Supreme Court. 

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

More From Pakistan

SJC dismisses all complaints against Chief Justice IHC Kasi

SJC dismisses all complaints against Chief Justice IHC Kasi
'Path of thorns': An IMF bailout set to impede PM Imran Khan's agenda

'Path of thorns': An IMF bailout set to impede PM Imran Khan's agenda
PM Imran Khan says 'special package' for overseas Pakistanis soon

PM Imran Khan says 'special package' for overseas Pakistanis soon
Toyota Pakistan stops taking orders after rupee depreciation

Toyota Pakistan stops taking orders after rupee depreciation
Load More load more

Spotlight

Director Sajid Khans steps away from ‘Housefull 4’ following harassment allegations

Director Sajid Khans steps away from ‘Housefull 4’ following harassment allegations
Ralph is about to break the internet as Wreck It Ralph 2 unveils new trailer

Ralph is about to break the internet as Wreck It Ralph 2 unveils new trailer

Sonali Bendre poses on the streets with Sophie Turner, Priyanka Chopra

Sonali Bendre poses on the streets with Sophie Turner, Priyanka Chopra
'Housefull 4' shooting cancelled following harassment allegations on Nana, director Sajid Khan

'Housefull 4' shooting cancelled following harassment allegations on Nana, director Sajid Khan

Photos & Videos

Anil Kapoor lauds #MeToo movement, says girls aren't equal but superior!

Anil Kapoor lauds #MeToo movement, says girls aren't equal but superior!

What does Katrina Kaif desire to steal from Alia Bhatt?

What does Katrina Kaif desire to steal from Alia Bhatt?
Sonali Bendre poses on the streets with Sophie Turner, Priyanka Chopra

Sonali Bendre poses on the streets with Sophie Turner, Priyanka Chopra
Petition seeking ban on ‘The Donkey King’ dismissed

Petition seeking ban on ‘The Donkey King’ dismissed