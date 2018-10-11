SAARC body constitutes SAFA Women Leadership Committee

KARACHI: The South Asian Federation of Accountants (SAFA), an apex body of SAARC, constituted a SAFA Women Leadership Committee on the recommendation of the CA Women’s Committee of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Pakistan (ICAP) recently.

In its 1st meeting held here at ICAP Head Office Karachi, the Committee adopted the terms of reference with focus on women leadership, flexible work opportunities & networking at regional level and formulated action plans in this respect.

The meeting was attended by CA. K Sripiya (ICA India), Parveen Mahmud (ICA Bangladesh), Hina Usmani (ICAP), Mariam Khawar Butt (ICMAP), RA. Meera Shrestha (ICA Nepal) and Aruni Rajakarier (ICA Sri Lanka).

Dr. Suvod Kumar Karn (President of SAFA), Dr. P.V.S. Jagan Mohan Rao (Vice President of SAFA) and Dewan Nurul Islam (President of ICA Bangaldesh) also attended the meeting to show their support for the Women’s Committee.