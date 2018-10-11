Air Marshal Arshad Mahmood Malik made PIA chairman

ISLAMABAD: The federal government has announced the appointment of Vice Chief of Air Staff Air Marshal Arshad Mahmood Malik as the new chairman of cash-strapped Pakistan International Airlines (PIA).

"PIA is already under a heavy debt of Rs406 billion," Information Minister Fawwad Chauhdry told media persons after a meeting of the federal cabinet which was chaired by Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday.

The national flag carrier is facing a further monthly loss of Rs2 billion, he said.

The information minister said that the new chairman has been directed to "immediately fix the airline's economic woes.

In addition, he said Aoun Abbas has been appointed as chairman of Baitul Maal.