PML-N, opposition parties stage protest over Shehbaz arrest

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) along with other opposition parties held a demonstration outside the Parliament House on Thursday against the protest of Shehbaz Sharif.

Led by former National Assembly speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq, the alliance protested against the National Accountability Bureau taking the PML-N President into custody as they chanted slogans outside the Parliament House.

Expressing his censure at the arrest of Shehbaz, PML-N leader Rana Tanveer Hussain praised the former Punjab chief minister’s efforts for the province saying: “The entire world praised Shehbaz’s work and acknowledged his good governance. He transformed Punjab [during his tenure].”

Moreover, Pakhtunkhwa Milli Awami Party Senator Usman Kakar, also criticized the arrest while asserting that the General and the Senate polls had been rigged.

The PML-N President had been taken into custody and was sent on 10-day physical remand, earlier this month by NAB in reference to the Ashiana Iqbal Housing Scheme case.

Earlier, a demonstration was also staged by PML-N MPAs outside Punjab Assembly after their request remained unfulfilled of calling a session over Shehbaz’s arrest.