PPP, PML-N, ANP announce support for JUI-F in NA-35 by-poll

BANNU: A trilateral alliance comprising PPP, PML-N and ANP Thursday announced that it would support JUI-F candidate Zahid Akram Khan Durrani in NA-35 by-poll scheduled for October 14 against PTI’s candidate.

The update came during a public meeting attended by PPP’s Faisal Karim Kundi, ANP’s Khurshid Khan Khattak and PML-N’s Akhtar Ali Khan.

They assured that their workers and voters would cast their vote to JUI-F candidate in the by-poll and urged masses to vote for Zahid Akram Durrani who is son of former federal minister for Housing Akram Khan Durrani.

It is reminded here PTI chairman and Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan had defeated JUI-F candidate Akram Khan Durrani in the general elections from NA-35 and later left the constituency seat.