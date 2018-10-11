Thu October 11, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Must Read
PM Imran Khan launches Naya Pakistan Housing Program

PM Imran Khan launches Naya Pakistan Housing Program
Naya Pakistan Housing Programme: How to apply as registration form issued

Naya Pakistan Housing Programme: How to apply as registration form issued
Call Nawaz so he could throw judges out of court, CJP to Talal

Call Nawaz so he could throw judges out of court, CJP to Talal
Free fall for rupee: Dollar soars by Rs9.37

Free fall for rupee: Dollar soars by Rs9.37
Appointments in army: Lt Gen Asim Munir new DG ISI

Appointments in army: Lt Gen Asim Munir new DG ISI
Govt crosses SC red line in IGP transfer case

Govt crosses SC red line in IGP transfer case
Model Ayyan Ali linked to fake accounts

Model Ayyan Ali linked to fake accounts
Building 5m houses is not a joke: CJP

Building 5m houses is not a joke: CJP
PIA manager decries 'victimisation' after sudden transfer from London to Karachi

PIA manager decries 'victimisation' after sudden transfer from London to Karachi
FATF recommendations: Pakistan told to track transactions of $3,000 and above

FATF recommendations: Pakistan told to track transactions of $3,000 and above

Pakistan

APP
October 11, 2018

Share

Advertisement

PPP, PML-N, ANP announce support for JUI-F in NA-35 by-poll

BANNU: A trilateral alliance comprising PPP, PML-N and ANP Thursday announced that it would support JUI-F candidate Zahid Akram Khan Durrani in NA-35 by-poll scheduled for October 14 against PTI’s candidate.

The update came during a public meeting attended by PPP’s Faisal Karim Kundi, ANP’s Khurshid Khan Khattak and PML-N’s Akhtar Ali Khan.

They assured that their workers and voters would cast their vote to JUI-F candidate in the by-poll and urged masses to vote for Zahid Akram Durrani who is son of former federal minister for Housing Akram Khan Durrani.

It is reminded here PTI chairman and Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan had defeated JUI-F candidate Akram Khan Durrani in the general elections from NA-35 and later left the constituency seat.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

More From Pakistan

CJP chides mineral water companies for drying out water reserves

CJP chides mineral water companies for drying out water reserves
SJC recommends removal of Justice Shaukat Siddiqui

SJC recommends removal of Justice Shaukat Siddiqui
PML-N, opposition parties stage protest over Shehbaz arrest

PML-N, opposition parties stage protest over Shehbaz arrest

COAS General Bajwa arrives in London on official visit

COAS General Bajwa arrives in London on official visit
Load More load more

Spotlight

Anu Malik is a 'serial sexual predator': Sona Mohapatra

Anu Malik is a 'serial sexual predator': Sona Mohapatra

Japan-Pakistan ties celebrated at Japan Fest 2018 in Karachi

Japan-Pakistan ties celebrated at Japan Fest 2018 in Karachi

Dimple Kapadia’s ‘Bobby’ in the streets of Italy?

Dimple Kapadia’s ‘Bobby’ in the streets of Italy?
What does Katrina Kaif desire to steal from Alia Bhatt?

What does Katrina Kaif desire to steal from Alia Bhatt?

Photos & Videos

After sexual assault allegations on writer, 'Sacred Games' might not return for season 2

After sexual assault allegations on writer, 'Sacred Games' might not return for season 2

What does Katrina Kaif desire to steal from Alia Bhatt?

What does Katrina Kaif desire to steal from Alia Bhatt?
Dimple Kapadia’s ‘Bobby’ in the streets of Italy?

Dimple Kapadia’s ‘Bobby’ in the streets of Italy?
On 76th birthday, Amitabh finally breaks silence on #MeToo movement

On 76th birthday, Amitabh finally breaks silence on #MeToo movement