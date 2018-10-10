Wed October 10, 2018
Pakistan

Web Desk
October 10, 2018

DG ISI, other army officers have no official accounts on social media: DG ISPR

Rawalpindi: Military spokesman Major General Asif Ghafoor has stated that neither DG ISI nor any other officer of Pakistan Army maintains an official account on any social media platform.

In response to a fake Twitter handle of newly appointed Director General Inter Services Intelligence (ISI) Lt Gen Asim Munir, the military spokesman said the official accounts are of spokesperson only i.e DG Inter Services Public Relations.

The military spokesman requested to treat all accounts such as the one attached here as fake.


