NAB inquiry approved against Saad Rafique, Zehri, Wassan

ISLAMABAD: National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has approved inquiry against former minister for railways Khawaja Saad Rafique, ex-chief minister Balochistan Sanaullah Zehri and former Sindh minister Manzoor Wassan.



The approval was granted in a meeting of Executive Board of the NAB, chaired by Justice (retd) Javed Iqbal.

The meeting approved NAB inquiry against Saad Rafique, Sanaullah Zehri, Manzoor Wassan, Manzoor Watto and five others including ex-MNA Iftikhar Gilani, deputy auditor general Ghulam Muhammad Memon and others.

According to NAB, all investigation have been launched on basis of allegations and NAB will ask their viewpoint from these people as per law.