Wed October 10, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Must Read
Experienced incompetence?

Experienced incompetence?
#MeToo India: Watch Salman Khan's ridiculous reply when asked if he hit Aishwarya Rai

#MeToo India: Watch Salman Khan's ridiculous reply when asked if he hit Aishwarya Rai
‘Largest deal’: China to sell 48 high-end military drones to Pakistan

‘Largest deal’: China to sell 48 high-end military drones to Pakistan
IMF says not approached by Pakistan for assistance

IMF says not approached by Pakistan for assistance
Nasir Durrani resigns as head of Punjab Police Reforms Commission

Nasir Durrani resigns as head of Punjab Police Reforms Commission
Major reshuffle in NAB

Major reshuffle in NAB
PM orders 10-year audit of all govt departments

PM orders 10-year audit of all govt departments
Call Nawaz so he could throw judges out of court, CJP to Talal

Call Nawaz so he could throw judges out of court, CJP to Talal
Shoaib Akhtar's 'don of cricket' tweet irks Indian fans

Shoaib Akhtar's 'don of cricket' tweet irks Indian fans
Why is Pakistan seeking IMF bailout?

Why is Pakistan seeking IMF bailout?

Pakistan

Web Desk
October 10, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Fawad proposes parliamentary panel to probe causes of economic crisis

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain on Wednesday proposed constitution of a parliamentary panel to investigate causes of present economic crisis and pinpoint the accused.

Talking to media persons here outside the Parliament House, the minister said a committee like the parliamentary panel on alleged rigging in the general election, should be formed with the mandate to investigate the past 10 years period and trace the reasons behind the present economic crisis and name the persons responsible for it.

He said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) had never remained in power in the past and those, who ruled the country during last 10 years, were responsible for the rot.

Why the opposition did not demand constitution of a parliamentary committee on the economic crisis, he asked.

Fawad said the PTI enjoyed the people''s mandate for implementation of its policies.

The minister said there was parliamentary system in the country and the bureaucracy was bound to respect the public representatives.

All the legislators, including those from the opposition, must be respected, he added.

He said some bureaucrats had personal affiliation with former rulers and were trying to create hurdles, but there was no need to worry as the government had the right to remove such people from key posts to ensure smooth running of its affairs.

The Inspector General of Police Punjab, he said, was transferred due to policy matters and his failure to take any action on the prime minister’s directive regarding investigation into the Model Town killing incident.

The previous investigations into the incident were carried out during the tenure of Shehbaz Sharif, which were not acceptable.

Prime Minister Imran Khan, he added, had assured Dr Tahirul Qadri that independent investigations would be held into the Model Town incident but the IGP did not take any concrete step in that regard.

The IGP was a junior officer and he was appointed against the rules.

He was of the view that the decision of Election Commission of Pakistan to stay his transfer was illegal and the government had written a letter to the ECP in that regard.

The minister said corruption cases against Nawaz Sharif and Shehbaz Sharif were neither registered during the PTI government nor it was using the same as a political tool.

There was frustration among the masses over NAB''s failure in recovering stolen billions of dollars stashed in western banks.

He said Pakistan’s example was like a family whose house had been burgled and the thieves had escaped.

The nation would have to catch the thieves to recover the stolen money and at the same time it had to get loans for running government affairs.

Some $ 8 billion was needed for payment of loans and $ 28 billion for running the state affairs, he added.

Fawad said the National Assembly speaker had issued production orders of detained PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif.

The opposition wanted to form a ''united corruption union'' to pressurize the government to stop investigation into embezzled national wealth but the process of accountability would continue at all costs, he added.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

More From Pakistan

DG ISI, other army officers have no official accounts on social media: DG ISPR

DG ISI, other army officers have no official accounts on social media: DG ISPR
NAB inquiry approved against Saad Rafique, Zehri, Wassan

NAB inquiry approved against Saad Rafique, Zehri, Wassan
BZ University Multan to mark World Egg Day

BZ University Multan to mark World Egg Day

Asad Umar meets World Bank President in Indonesia

Asad Umar meets World Bank President in Indonesia
Load More load more

Spotlight

Federal minister terms ‘The Donkey King’ unique effort of its kind

Federal minister terms ‘The Donkey King’ unique effort of its kind
Millions transferred to model Ayyan Ali via fake account

Millions transferred to model Ayyan Ali via fake account
Mehwish Hayat lends vocals to song in upcoming web series

Mehwish Hayat lends vocals to song in upcoming web series

Tanushree Dutta to record statement in harassment case against Nana Patekar

Tanushree Dutta to record statement in harassment case against Nana Patekar

Photos & Videos

Indian employers under pressure to respond to surge in #MeToo allegations

Indian employers under pressure to respond to surge in #MeToo allegations
Tanushree motivated me to share my story: Vinta Nanda on harassment by Alok Nath

Tanushree motivated me to share my story: Vinta Nanda on harassment by Alok Nath

Tanushree Dutta to record statement in harassment case against Nana Patekar

Tanushree Dutta to record statement in harassment case against Nana Patekar

Mehwish Hayat lends vocals to song in upcoming web series

Mehwish Hayat lends vocals to song in upcoming web series