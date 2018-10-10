Air chief participates in PAF, TAF bilateral air exercise

Islamabad: Air Chief Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan, Chief of the Air Staff, Pakistan Air Force participated in an ongoing bilateral exercise between Pakistan and Turkish Air Force being held at an operational PAF base.

During the visit, the Air Chief flew an exercise training mission in a fighter aircraft. Interacting with the combat crew of both the air forces, the Air Chief congratulated the participants for the smooth, professional and successful conduct of exercise.

He further said that both the air forces have a long history of enviable cordial relations and was of the view this exercise would certainly help both the air forces to learn from each other experiences.