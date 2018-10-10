Bright future ahead on tapping blue economy initiatives, says Ali Zaidi

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
ISLAMABAD: Federal Ports and Shipping Minister Ali Zaidi said that there was bright future ahead for exploring various opportunities regarding blue economy.
The minister took to Twitter on Wednesday to discuss the details of his meeting with Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Zafar Abbasi.
“Another productive & meaningful meeting with Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Zafar Abbasi. Bright future ahead for exploring various opportunities available to us tapping #BlueEconomy initiatives,” Mr Zaidi tweeted.
He also praised the vital role being played by Pakistan Navy in securing the country’s beautiful coast line.
