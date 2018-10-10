Govt to bring back absconders from abroad: minister

ISLAMABAD: State minister Shehryar Afridi Wednesday said that the Ministry of Interior was deliberating on bringing back to people who were wanted in Pakistan in various cases.

In reply to a supplementary question raised in the Senate, he said Pakistan has extradition treaties with 33 countries while bilateral and multilateral relations would be used to work out the method to arrest absconders in consultation with relevant stakeholders.

He said the government was committed to ensure good governance as per its 100 days plan and those sitting outside the country after violating the law of land would not be spared.

In response to a question to get former prime minister Shaukat Aziz extradited to face cases against him in the courts, he said Ministry of Interior has not received any request for extradition of Shaukat Aziz from any department so far.