NA Speaker issues production order for Shehbaz Sharif

ISLAMABAD: National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser has issued a production order for Leader of the Opposition Shehbaz Sharif.
The session will begin on October 17.
According to the order issued by the speaker, Shehbaz Sharif should be allowed to attend the session on a daily basis under the rules.
PML-N president Shehbaz Sharif is being questioned by National Accountability Bureua (NAB) in connection with Ashiana Housing Scheme scam case.
Comments