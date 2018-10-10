Wed October 10, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Must Read
Experienced incompetence?

Experienced incompetence?
#MeToo India: Watch Salman Khan's ridiculous reply when asked if he hit Aishwarya Rai

#MeToo India: Watch Salman Khan's ridiculous reply when asked if he hit Aishwarya Rai
‘Largest deal’: China to sell 48 high-end military drones to Pakistan

‘Largest deal’: China to sell 48 high-end military drones to Pakistan
IMF says not approached by Pakistan for assistance

IMF says not approached by Pakistan for assistance
Nasir Durrani resigns as head of Punjab Police Reforms Commission

Nasir Durrani resigns as head of Punjab Police Reforms Commission
Major reshuffle in NAB

Major reshuffle in NAB
PM orders 10-year audit of all govt departments

PM orders 10-year audit of all govt departments
Shoaib Akhtar's 'don of cricket' tweet irks Indian fans

Shoaib Akhtar's 'don of cricket' tweet irks Indian fans
Jetway collapse at Islamabad airport injures one

Jetway collapse at Islamabad airport injures one
Why is Pakistan seeking IMF bailout?

Why is Pakistan seeking IMF bailout?

Pakistan

Web Desk
October 10, 2018

Share

Advertisement

NA Speaker issues production order for Shehbaz Sharif

ISLAMABAD: National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser has issued a production order for Leader of the Opposition Shehbaz Sharif.

The session will begin on October 17.

According to the order issued by the speaker, Shehbaz Sharif should be allowed to attend the session on a daily basis under the rules.

PML-N president Shehbaz Sharif is being questioned by National Accountability Bureua (NAB) in connection with Ashiana Housing Scheme scam case. 

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

More From Pakistan

Govt to bring back absconders from abroad: minister

Govt to bring back absconders from abroad: minister
Pakistani artist aims for record with pencil swing

Pakistani artist aims for record with pencil swing
Uproar in Senate as Fawad Chaudhry refuses to apologize

Uproar in Senate as Fawad Chaudhry refuses to apologize
PM Imran Khan launches Naya Pakistan Housing Program

PM Imran Khan launches Naya Pakistan Housing Program
Load More load more

Spotlight

Pakistani artist aims for record with pencil swing

Pakistani artist aims for record with pencil swing
Another actress accuses Alok Nath of sexual harassment, lends support to Vinta Nanda

Another actress accuses Alok Nath of sexual harassment, lends support to Vinta Nanda
Mehwish Hayat lends vocals to song in upcoming web series

Mehwish Hayat lends vocals to song in upcoming web series

Tanushree Dutta to record statement in harassment case against Nana Patekar

Tanushree Dutta to record statement in harassment case against Nana Patekar

Photos & Videos

Tanushree motivated me to share my story: Vinta Nanda on harassment by Alok Nath

Tanushree motivated me to share my story: Vinta Nanda on harassment by Alok Nath

Tanushree Dutta to record statement in harassment case against Nana Patekar

Tanushree Dutta to record statement in harassment case against Nana Patekar

Mehwish Hayat lends vocals to song in upcoming web series

Mehwish Hayat lends vocals to song in upcoming web series

Google challenges Apple with new Pixel 3 phone

Google challenges Apple with new Pixel 3 phone