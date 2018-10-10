Wed October 10, 2018
Pakistan

APP
October 10, 2018

Media to play effective role in raising awareness to cope with mental psychological illnesses psychiatrist stressed

ISLAMABAD: Psychiatrist Professor Dr Asma Humayun, addressed the media personnel and authorities on Wednesday, imploring them to play their role in raising awareness regarding mental and psychological illnesses in our society.

She expressed these words in connection with the World Mental Health Day which is marked on October 10 which aims to raise awareness about mental health issues.

She said the young population living in emergency situations is vulnerable to mental stress and illnesses, which need a proper attention.

Talking to a private news channel, Dr Asma explained that the young people are vulnerable to mental illness due to stress caused by the struggle for a better life, disturbed parental issues due to conflicts, poverty, heavy pollution and disasters (both natural and man-made).

"Counseling facilities should be provided to help such patients to recover from mental illnesses and these facilities should be upgraded as well,” said Dr.

"The prevalence of mental and behavioral disorders is about 50 per cent for the adult population worldwide and that stigma and lack of awareness are the main barriers that prevent early diagnosis and treatment", she  added.

 She said this often means patients and their family members ensure unnecessary suffering until they finally approach mental health professionals.

This also means higher chances of prolonged treatment and a higher risk of complications.

She said that majority of patients at the hospital''s psychology and psychiatry department come to the clinic only after their conditions have deteriorated significantly and rarely in the initial stages.

"Mental health is a disease like any other and if we learn to accept it, as we accept any other illness, we will be able to reduce the suffering of those afflicted," she added.

She advised a four-step approach to help deal with stress: establishing routines, taking control of situations, finding coping mechanisms for situations outside of one''s control and positive reaffirmations.

"The message is clear.

In today's fast-paced world, we need to find some downtime.

After all, your body is controlled by your mind," she said.

