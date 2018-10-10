Fakhr-e-Alam takes off on Mission Parwaaz

Pakistani singer, song-writer Fakhr-e-Alam - who announced his mission of becoming the first person in the country to circumnavigate the world - has updated his well-wishers regarding his distinct journey.

In a tweet published Tuesday, Fakhr-e-Alam informed that he is all geared up to embark on the trip across the globe under #MissionParwaaz.

The famed singer in his tweet wrote:

“My childhood dream is about to take flight in less then 12 hrs. I dedicate this to my beloved country & to the people of Pakistan. #MissionParwaaz is the flight of self belief, on the wings of faith and the winds of hope. Pray for me as I carry Pakistan's flag around the world [sic].”

The 42-year-old had previously articulated his passion for flying across the globe becoming the first Pakistani to ever board on a venture such as this.

“Dear all I am happy to report to you all today that after 3 years of a lot of hard work & persistence #MissionParwaaz my attempt to circumnavigate the globe is finally happening. If I succeed I will become the 1st Pakistani in the history of the world to do so,” he stated on Twitter.