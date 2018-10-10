Fakhr-e-Alam takes off on Mission Parwaaz

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Pakistani singer, song-writer Fakhr-e-Alam - who announced his mission of becoming the first person in the country to circumnavigate the world - has updated his well-wishers regarding his distinct journey.
In a tweet published Tuesday, Fakhr-e-Alam informed that he is all geared up to embark on the trip across the globe under #MissionParwaaz.
The famed singer in his tweet wrote:
“My childhood dream is about to take flight in less then 12 hrs. I dedicate this to my beloved country & to the people of Pakistan. #MissionParwaaz is the flight of self belief, on the wings of faith and the winds of hope. Pray for me as I carry Pakistan's flag around the world [sic].”
The 42-year-old had previously articulated his passion for flying across the globe becoming the first Pakistani to ever board on a venture such as this.
“Dear all I am happy to report to you all today that after 3 years of a lot of hard work & persistence #MissionParwaaz my attempt to circumnavigate the globe is finally happening. If I succeed I will become the 1st Pakistani in the history of the world to do so,” he stated on Twitter.
Pakistani singer, song-writer Fakhr-e-Alam - who announced his mission of becoming the first person in the country to circumnavigate the world - has updated his well-wishers regarding his distinct journey.
In a tweet published Tuesday, Fakhr-e-Alam informed that he is all geared up to embark on the trip across the globe under #MissionParwaaz.
The famed singer in his tweet wrote:
“My childhood dream is about to take flight in less then 12 hrs. I dedicate this to my beloved country & to the people of Pakistan. #MissionParwaaz is the flight of self belief, on the wings of faith and the winds of hope. Pray for me as I carry Pakistan's flag around the world [sic].”
The 42-year-old had previously articulated his passion for flying across the globe becoming the first Pakistani to ever board on a venture such as this.
“Dear all I am happy to report to you all today that after 3 years of a lot of hard work & persistence #MissionParwaaz my attempt to circumnavigate the globe is finally happening. If I succeed I will become the 1st Pakistani in the history of the world to do so,” he stated on Twitter.
Comments