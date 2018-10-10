Wed October 10, 2018
Pakistan

Web Desk
October 10, 2018

Fact check: Letter requesting 2550 cars for military is fake

ISLAMABAD: Social media in Pakistan is never short of rumour mills and fake stories to create confusion in the minds of innocent people.

Also read: Don’t be shy of the truth

A fake 'confidential' letter is doing the rounds on social media for 'provision of 2550 staff cars for Pakistan armed forces from Honda Atlas Cars Pakistan Limited'.

The letter has been shared on social media by several credible people including journalists.

While responding to a journalist Wednesday, Minister for Human Rights, Shireen Mazari termed the document fake.

"Oh for heaven sakes the letter is an obvious fake as well as an absurdity! But carry on if it allows a catharsis for some!," the minister tweeted.


