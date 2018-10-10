Imran Khan appoints Usman Dar as Chairman Prime Minister's Youth Programme

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has appointed Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader Usman Dar as Chairman Prime Minister's Youth Programme and a notification in this regard has been issued by the Cabinet Division.

Dar, who lost to veteran PML-N leader Khawaja Asif from Sialkot in July 25 polls, vowed to fulfill the responsivity entrusted to him by the prime minister.

I shall work hard and honestly to empower the youth of the country in true means, he said in a statement after the appointment.