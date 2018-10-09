Tue October 09, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Must Read
BISE Intermediate (Part 1) result 2018: Check Complete Results

BISE Intermediate (Part 1) result 2018: Check Complete Results
Cyclone Luban in Arabian Sea might impact Balochistan, Karachi: Met office

Cyclone Luban in Arabian Sea might impact Balochistan, Karachi: Met office
Zareen Khan rubbishes rumours of romance with Fakhar Zaman

Zareen Khan rubbishes rumours of romance with Fakhar Zaman

Another surgical strike?

Another surgical strike?
PM Imran Khan to launch ‘Clean and Green Pakistan’ campaign today

PM Imran Khan to launch ‘Clean and Green Pakistan’ campaign today
Government set to approach IMF for $8 to 10 bn package

Government set to approach IMF for $8 to 10 bn package
The Bangladesh model

The Bangladesh model
Experienced incompetence?

Experienced incompetence?
Price hike compulsion, no immediate remedy: PM

Price hike compulsion, no immediate remedy: PM
#MeToo India: Watch Salman Khan's ridiculous reply when asked if he hit Aishwarya Rai

#MeToo India: Watch Salman Khan's ridiculous reply when asked if he hit Aishwarya Rai

Pakistan

Web Desk
October 9, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Pak Navy ship visits Aksaz to participate in exercises

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Navy Ship SAIF visited Port Aksaz (Turkey) to participate in Exercises Mavi Balina 2018 and 2nd PN-TN Bilateral Exercise Turgutreis-II.

These exercises were aimed to enhance interoperability between participating navies through development of combined tactics, techniques and practices, said a press release issued by Pakistan Navy.

PNS SAIF is fitted with state-of-the-art weapons and sensors for undertaking all types of Maritime Operations in multi-threat environment.

Z9EC organic ASW helicopter from 222 Aviation Squadron of PN Air Arm is also embarked on-board the ship.

Upon arrival at Port Aksaz, PNS SAIF was received by Naval attache (Pakistan) and Turkish Navy officials.

Exercise Mavi Balina 2018 was conducted in three phases, i. e. harbour, sea and analysis/ de-brief phase.

Harbour phase of exercise was conducted from from September 27 to 29, at Aksaz Naval Base and was aimed at creating an interactive environment between the participating navies.

Activities of harbour phase included pre-sail conferences, coordination meetings and communication checks.

Sea phases of Exercise Mavi Balina 2018 and Turgutreis-II were conducted from Sep 30 to Oct 06 and Oct 08 to 09 respectively in East Mediterranean Sea, encompassing entire spectrum of Maritime operations starting with basic and culminating at advance level exercises, which included Combined Anti Submarine Exercises (CASEXes), Air Defence Exercise (ADEX), Gunnery Firings and Surface Warfare Exercises (SURFEX) etc.

Exercise Mavi Balina 2018 and 2nd PN-TN Bilateral Exercise Turgutreis-II proved professionally rewarding.

Rear Admiral Asif Khaliq, Commander Karachi (COMKAR) represented Chief of the Naval Staff, during his visit to Turkey.

The Admiral called-on senior Naval Officials from Turkish Navy and other dignitaries including Rear Admiral Semih Ozanguc, Flag Officer Commanding Aksaz Naval Base and Real Admiral Hasan Ozyurt, Southern Task Group Commander.

During the call-on, Rear Admiral Asif Khaliq conveyed well wishes from Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi to the people of Turkey in general and Turkish Navy in particular.

He also extended his gratitude for whole hearted support provided by the Turkish Navy and Aksaz Port authorities in making the ship''s stay comfortable.

Naval Forces have historically played a pivotal role in strengthening bonds of friendship between nations through multifaceted collaborative activities including exercises and port visits.

Pakistan and Turkey enjoy brotherly relations and friendship among both the countries is time tested.

Pakistan Navy has deep rooted and cordial relations with Turkish Navy.

In this regard, Pakistan and Turkey have come a long way in terms of mutual collaboration, in the form of regular interactions, visit of senior leadership, construction of naval ships, training cooperation and participation in bilateral & multi-national exercises and exhibitions.

Participation of PNS SAIF in these exercises was also aimed at further strengthening the bond of friendship between Pakistan and Turkey in pursuance of Government of Pakistan policies to enhance friendly relations.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

More From Pakistan

Nasir Durrani resigns as head of Punjab Police Reforms Commission

Nasir Durrani resigns as head of Punjab Police Reforms Commission
PM urges bureaucracy to step up performance

PM urges bureaucracy to step up performance
PM Imran Khan appreciates minorities for education, health services

PM Imran Khan appreciates minorities for education, health services
Six years after attack, Malala's mission still going strong

Six years after attack, Malala's mission still going strong
Load More load more

Spotlight

#MeToo India: Watch Salman Khan's ridiculous reply when asked if he hit Aishwarya Rai

#MeToo India: Watch Salman Khan's ridiculous reply when asked if he hit Aishwarya Rai
Another actress accuses Alok Nath of sexual harassment, lends support to Vinta Nanda

Another actress accuses Alok Nath of sexual harassment, lends support to Vinta Nanda
Nana Patekar served notice by Indian commission for women

Nana Patekar served notice by Indian commission for women
Award-winning Indian lyricist Varun Grover accused of sexual harassment

Award-winning Indian lyricist Varun Grover accused of sexual harassment

Photos & Videos

Woman refutes Trump's sexist statement with catchy viral song

Woman refutes Trump's sexist statement with catchy viral song
#MeToo India: Watch Salman Khan's ridiculous reply when asked if he hit Aishwarya Rai

#MeToo India: Watch Salman Khan's ridiculous reply when asked if he hit Aishwarya Rai
Will Smith drives rickshaw on the streets of Mumbai

Will Smith drives rickshaw on the streets of Mumbai

Famed TV personality Alok Nath accused of harassment, rape

Famed TV personality Alok Nath accused of harassment, rape