PML-N urges CJP to take notice of Punjab IGP’s transfer

ISLAMABAD: Opposition PML-N has accused the federal government of transferring Punjab Inspector General Tahir Khan over his refusal to influence Mahmood-ur-Rasheed's son case.

The transfer was later suspended by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP).

Earlier in the day, the Establishment Division notified the appointment of Amjad Saleemi as Punjab Inspector General of Police (IGP).

PML-N spokesperson Maryam Aurangzeb urged Chief Justice Saqib Nisar to take notice of the case.

She also took a jibe at the PTI government, saying Prime Minister Imran Khan should not commit suicide for going to the International Monetary Funds for the bailout package as he had promised to the masses but at least he owes people an apology

"The nation is eager to know the date of suicide but I would say the premier should rather at least apologise and resign," she said.

Aurangzeb said the Punjab Chief Minister doesn't even have the competence to chair provincial cabinet meeting.

She said that the government has disturbed Pakistan - China relations, and have deteriorated country's ties with Saudia Arabia in view of pleasing India and the United States of America.

She added that Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry has a past with the Pakistan Peoples Party, Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid and Musharraf's party.